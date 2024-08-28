Kilmer Introduces Legislation to Return Land to Quinault Indian Nation – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

Tacoma, WA – Today (August 26, 2024), U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) introduced the Quinault Indian Nation Land Transfer Act, legislation that would transfer 72 acres of land, known as Allotment 1157, to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to be held in trust for the benefit of the Quinault Indian Nation (QIN).

The Quinault Indian Reservation was set aside for the Quinault Indian National for their exclusive use following the Treaty of Olympia of 1856, whereby the QIN ceded millions of acres it had freely roamed in exchange for a homeland and other benefits. Allotment 1157 was a part of the original Quinault Indian Reservation when it was formed but was taken away from the QIN in 1928 during the so-called Allotment Era when the Federal Government gave allotments, or parcels, of Native lands to private owners. This legislation restores ownership of the land to the Quinault Indian Nation and holds the Federal Government responsible to its trust and treaty obligations to the QIN.

The 72 acres of Allotment 1157 are considered a sacred place and holds significant historical value to the QIN, as the site was once where ancient carvers would slide canoe hulls in the Salmon River to be transported downriver to the main villages for completion. In addition, Allotment 1157 is one of the last remnants of the old growth forest, particularly old growth cedar that once dominated the Reservation landscape. Due to its cultural history, this land hold important cultural value to tribal members.

“This legislation will help restore the Quinault Indian Nation’s original reservation lands under the Treaty of Olympia of 1865 – ensuring the Nation can preserve its ancestral lands,” said Rep. Kilmer. “I’ll keep working to ensure the federal government fulfills its trust and treaty obligations.”

“The forced breakup of our reservation erased one of the foundations of our way of life, our view that the land and waters of our homeland were for communal use by all. This legislation will help right a historic wrong,” said Quinault Indian Nation President Guy Capoeman. “The Quinault Indian Nation Land Transfer Act helps fulfill the promise the United States government made to the Quinault Nation when signing the treaty of Olympia in 1856, the promise that the lands set aside for the Quinault Indian Reservation will always belong to the Quinault Nation.”

In an effort to restore the original reservation lands that were taken from the QIN or ceded in the late 19th and throughout the 20th century, the Quinault Indian Nation has purchased thousands of acres from timber companies, Grays Harbor County, and fee and trust landowners. The QIN now owns approximately 48% of the original acreage of the reservation.

After regaining ownership of Allotment 1157, the Quinault Indian Nation plans to utilize the parcel for educational and cultural purposes. The QIN will be able to take members to this site to teach them how their ancestors worked to preserve their culture and heritage. In addition, the land will be utilized as a living museum for educational purposes, where students and college interns will learn about the preservation of historical places.