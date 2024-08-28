 Grown Up Book Fair – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Grown Up Book Fair

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Cute Story Events.

Cute Story Events is hosting a Grown Up Book Fair at the Tacoma Armory, 1001 S Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405 on Saturday, September 21st, from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

The Grown Up Book Fair is a nod to the Scholastic Fairs we enjoyed as kids and aims to share the joy of reading with the community. This event will showcase book vendors, local authors, drag queen story time and performances, a custom photo booth, complimentary nostalgic snacks, flash tattoos, a coffee station and more.

Event is open to the public. Ticket purchase is required. Prices range from $15 – $20.

Purchase tickets here: https://cutestoryeventsbookfair.eventbrite.com

For more information, check out the event page here: https://www.cutestoryevents.com/grown-up-book-fair

Date: 09/21/2024 at 10:00 am

Location: 1001 S Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA, 98405

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.