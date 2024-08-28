Grown Up Book Fair – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Cute Story Events.

Cute Story Events is hosting a Grown Up Book Fair at the Tacoma Armory, 1001 S Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405 on Saturday, September 21st, from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

The Grown Up Book Fair is a nod to the Scholastic Fairs we enjoyed as kids and aims to share the joy of reading with the community. This event will showcase book vendors, local authors, drag queen story time and performances, a custom photo booth, complimentary nostalgic snacks, flash tattoos, a coffee station and more.

Event is open to the public. Ticket purchase is required. Prices range from $15 – $20.

Purchase tickets here: https://cutestoryeventsbookfair.eventbrite.com

For more information, check out the event page here: https://www.cutestoryevents.com/grown-up-book-fair

