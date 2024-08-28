Dining Review of Woven Seafood and Chophouse By Roy Yamaguchi, Ruston Way’s Newest Restaurant – The Suburban Times

From the moment I walked in the door of Woven Seafood and Chophouse I knew this was going to be a special meal. The aromas from the cherry wood fired grill were tantalizing and the exhibition style kitchen gave hints of the delights to come. The interior space of the restaurant is bright and open with a variety of artwork created by local Tribal and Hawaiian artists. Natural textures, soaring ceilings, and walls of large picture windows work in harmony with the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains view.

I dined at the restaurant about six weeks after it opened, and everything was running smoothly. My dining companion Emily Molina and I are both Food and Travel writers. We were hosted by Woven for a media familiarization.

Land Acknowledgement – “We acknowledge that we are on the traditional homelands of the Puyallup Tribe. The Puyallup people have lived on and stewarded these lands since the beginning of time and continue to do so today. We recognize that this land acknowledgement is one small step toward true allyship, and we commit to uplifting the voices, experiences, and histories of the Indigenous people of this land and beyond.”

The Concept

Chef Founder Roy Yamaguchi, a James Beard Award winner has created a distinctive concept that weaves the flavors of the Pacific Islands, Japan, and the Pacific Northwest which are all connected by the Pacific Ocean. Executive Chef Dexter Mina trained with Yamaguchi at his Hawaiian restaurants and brings a depth of experience as well as his Filipino heritage to the table.

The culture and traditions of the Puyallup Tribe are an important ingredient adding indigenous flavors to the concept. The restaurant stands on the traditional lands of the tribe. The restaurant is owned by the Puyallup Tribe and run by Columbia Hospitality.

Quality and natural ingredients, food with love and flavor, and respect for unique traditions create the fabric which is Woven.

Service At Woven Seafood And Chophouse

One of my favorite things about dining at a newly opened restaurant is the service. The wait staff undergoes extensive training in the weeks leading up to the opening. They learn in detail about the dishes on the menu. Servers had the opportunity to try the dishes and learn about the cooking techniques and ingredients. I love to cook and always have so many questions about the menu.

During Emily and I’s visit we were served by Patrick, and he was outstanding. We are both veterans of the service industry and were in awe of Patrick’s calm demeanor as he juggled multiple tables. He had an extensive knowledge of the menu and was able to make excellent suggestions according to our tastes. His wine pairings were spot on.

What To Eat At Woven Seafood And Chophouse

I can honestly say I wanted to try everything on the menu. The menu is eclectic, and guests can enjoy a variety of fresh Pacific Seafood, sushi, Paella, wood grilled steaks and so much more. Emily and I were able to try two starters, two main courses, and two desserts which gave us a good feeling for the menu and concept of the restaurant.

Starters

We ordered Polenta Fries with a hot, honey drizzle, cotija cheese, and a chorizo tapenade. This was a visually colorful dish that tasted as good as it looked. Crisp fried polenta blended with a hint of sweet from the honey and spice from the chorizo tapenade. I love seeing a traditional ingredient prepared in a unique way.

The seafood pillows were tender dumplings stuffed with pork, crab, and shrimp. They were served soaked in a chili vinaigrette and topped with fried garlic and shaved green onions with cilantro.

Main Course

The staff favorites are the Slow Cooked Short Ribs and the Miso Glazed Black Cod. It was a rather chilly August evening, so the Slow Cooked Short Ribs was the perfect comfort food. It lived up to the hype. Tender morsels of slow cooked short ribs with demi-glace just melted in my mouth. No knife was necessary. The dish was served with a loaded potato pave of thin slices of layered potatoes that were slightly crispy on the outer layers with soft and tender inner layers. A fresh vegetable medley accompanied the dish.

Emily and I are not big cod fans, so we chose the cedar plank salmon instead. Salmon is such a big part of the Puyallup Tribal culture, so I wanted to try it at their restaurant. The salmon was roasted on cedar planks over a cherry wood fire and topped with a ponzu maple butter glaze. It was served with cast iron skillet roasted baby potato medley and grilled asparagus and roasted tomato. The salmon was perfectly prepared and cooked through without being dry. I loved the flavor imparted by the cherry wood fire.

Desserts

The signature dessert is the Chocolate Molten Lava Cake served with ice cream and raspberry coulis. These are cooked to order so make sure to order about 20 minutes before you are ready for dessert. Patrick reminded us. It was delicious. The crispy outer shell cracked open to a warm, chocolaty filling that was not overly sweet.

The Skillet Stone Fruit Cobbler with a mascarpone and Woodinville bourbon maple lime glaze was served warm. The fruit was plums the night we visited. It is more of an individual preference, but I would have enjoyed peach more. The flavors were good, and I like that the fruit shined in the dish without being overwhelmed with too much sugar.

Overall, it was a great experience and I plan to go back and try the weekend brunch.

Woven Seafood and Chophouse – 3017 Ruston Way, Tacoma, WA 98402 – (253) 650-9500

https://eatwoven.com.