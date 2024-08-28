City Celebrates College Appreciation Week Starting August 31 – The Suburban Times

Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup is hosting College Appreciation Week starting at Noon on Saturday, August 31st, 2024, at the Washington State Fair. Watch the BIG game on a BIG screen at the Fair as WSU takes on Portland State.

Before kick-off, the City will host a VIP event as part of the College Appreciation Week festivities. This special occasion honors the WSU Puyallup Research and Extension Center and will highlight the rich history and strong connection between WSU and the Washington State Fair. In conjunction with our VIP event, the Washington State Fair will celebrate WSU by designating August 31st as “WSU Day” at the Fair. Renee McClain, CEO of the Washington State Fair and Events Center, comments on the event.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to partner with the City and showcase the Fair as the place to celebrate being Washingtonians,” says Washington State Fair CEO Renee McClain. “At the Fair, we are committed to representing We Are Washington through our values of belonging, connections, and discovery. We want to create extraordinary moments for our guests to come together and experience what makes Washington a great state. One of those things is recognizing and celebrating our great colleges, including WSU and its Puyallup Research and Extension Center. We invite all Cougars fans to come out and show their school spirit on WSU Day.”

The first 300 VIP event registrants will receive free entry. Registration is limited to four tickets per order. Once the VIP capacity is reached, the Fair will offer discounted tickets for that day. Tickets can be reserved online by going to the City’s website here. Attendees can pick up their tickets in front of the Gold Gate starting at 10:00 am on the 31st. Doors open at 10:30 am, with a special presentation beginning at 11:15 am.

At noon, VIP guests are invited to stay and watch WSU take on Portland State on a massive 14×7-foot big-screen TV. Refreshments, including Cougar Gold Mac and Cheese, will be available. Additionally, free Ferdinand Grabbers will be offered to those in attendance at halftime.

In addition to the Tailgate Event, the City will read a Proclamation at its August 27th, 2024, City Council Meeting declaring College Appreciation Week. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting and wear their Cougar gear supporting the Proclamation.

College Appreciation Week is an annual event hosted by the City to honor the two colleges in Puyallup: Pierce College and WSU Puyallup Research and Extension Center. These vital educational institutions have a tremendous impact on the community. Thousands of WSU and Pierce College alumni enjoy careers and contribute immeasurably to the social and economic fabric of Puyallup.

WSU’s Puyallup Research and Education Center (PREC) is a 160-acre campus in the Puyallup Valley. It comprises labs, offices, state-of-the-art greenhouses, and its renowned Master Gardener demonstration garden. Founded in 1894, the PREC has played a vital role in the community with its world-class research and extension programs. Todd Murray, PREC Program Director, comments on College Appreciation Week.

“We are so grateful to the City for recognizing us and the work we do here at the Center,” says Murray. “A lot of the work we do here integrates watershed science, agriculture, urban landscape management, and human health in ways that are transforming how we live here in the Puget Sound region and Washington State. It is a great honor to know that the City sees our work and appreciates us as an integral part of the community.”

To learn more about College Appreciation Week, please go to our website page here.