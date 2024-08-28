Applicants Sought for the Landmarks Preservation Commission – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma City Council is looking for qualified applicants, who are residents of the City, to fill the following positions on the Landmarks Preservation Commission:

Open to an individual who is currently or has in the past been a professionally certified architect. At-Large (Two Positions): Open to an individual with a demonstrated interest in historic preservation who is a resident of Tacoma.

The Commission oversees the establishment and regulation of landmarks, local historic districts, proposed name changes for public facilities, and certain property tax incentives. Non-voting ex officio members may be appointed to four-year terms to represent residents, property owners, and business owners within Tacoma’s historic districts.

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Visit to the Landmarks Preservation Commission webpage for more information.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by September 15, 2024, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.