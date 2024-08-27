Community’s Police Advisory Committee Applications Due September 15 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill five positions on the Community’s Police Advisory Committee (CPAC) which has one youth position and four At-Large positions (open to individuals who are residents of Tacoma).

CPAC is an advisory panel to the City Council as it pertains to Tacoma Police Department (TPD) policy. CPAC is responsible for the following:

Reviewing police policy, procedures, rules, training, completed investigations, and programs at the request of the City Council or City Manager

Promoting awareness of the public complaint process, and receiving and reviewing policy complaints by members of the public

Providing advice to the City Council, the City Manager, and the Chief of Police on police policy, procedures, rules, training, and programs

Fostering understanding between TPD and the community, and promoting TPD services and resources

Convening community conversations on services, programs, policy, procedures, rules, training, and issues of public safety

Qualified applicants will be residents of Tacoma, not hold any other elective public office, and not currently serve as a member of the TPD or be an immediate family member of a TPD employee.

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on CPAC is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by September 15, 2024 at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.