Annual Poll Shows Tooth Fairy More Important Than Ever – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Delta Dental of Washington.

Delta Dental released additional findings from its 2024 Original Tooth Fairy Poll® in recognition of National Tooth Fairy Day on Aug. 22.

The poll, in its 26th year, shows that the Tooth Fairy provides practical benefits for both children and adults, as 34% of parents say the Tooth Fairy visits are a positive way to instill good oral health habits and 22% believe the tradition helps teach their children about the value of money.

The February release of the poll showed that while the value of a single tooth nationwide has dropped six percent, the West Coast and Washington state continued to see a surge upward in value. The average value of a single lost tooth during the past year went up 37% in the Western U.S. to $8.54, up from $6.23 last year.

Additional key findings include, more than half of parents surveyed feel the Tooth Fairy visits give their child something to be excited about and an opportunity to celebrate. More than a third of the parents said they believe the Tooth Fairy visits help foster their child’s imagination.

“Imaginative play allows children to explore and express their emotions in a safe environment, which helps their development,” said Marya Lou, a Delta Dental of Washington spokesperson. “At Delta Dental, we aim to provide tools to children and their families that help them have healthy teeth along with healthy minds and bodies.”

In Washington state, children in Title I and Rural schools can request a visit from the Tooth Fairy Experience, a program presented by Delta Dental of Washington that travels around the state teaching good oral health habits to children ages kindergarten through 2nd grade.

The Tooth Fairy Experience is free of charge and includes a storybook reading, presentation and free dental goodies for all students who attend. For more information or to request a visit for your school, visit www.ToothFairyExperience.com.

For parents with children who have recently lost a tooth – or visited their dentist – Delta Dental of Washington offers free letters from the Tooth Fairy mailed directly to your child. Versions of the letter are offered for a first lost tooth, a lost tooth, a good dental checkup, and a version with words of encouragement for a less-than-positive dental exam. The Tooth Fairy also hosts a free Tooth Fairy Hotline, with pre-recorded messages with the same themes as the letters.

For more information from Delta Dental of Washington, visit its blog at www.deltadentalwa.com/blog and learn more about Delta Dental of Washington’s Tooth Fairy Experience free dental education program for kids at www.TheToothFairyExperience.com.

About the poll

The Original Tooth Fairy Poll® was conducted between Jan. 3, 2024 and Jan. 17, 2024, among 1,000 parents of children ages 6 to 12. The margin of error is +/- 3%.

The January 2023 S&P 500 average was 3,942 and increased to an average of 4,746 for January 2024, consistent with the timing of the Original Tooth Fairy Poll®.

For more information about the Delta Dental-sponsored survey and oral health tips for infants to pre-teen, visit the Original Tooth Fairy Poll®.