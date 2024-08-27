16th CAB’s Week of the Bayonet – The Suburban Times

U.P. Mayor Javier Figueroa and Mayor Pro Tem Ed Wood recently attended an open house sponsored by the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at JBLM as part of their Week of the Bayonet activities.

The event gave them the opportunity to view the unit’s Apache and the Blackhawk helicopters while chatting with the soldiers who fly and maintain them. “I came away impressed with the professionalism and competence of every soldier I met,” Wood said. “The security of this great nation is in good hands.”