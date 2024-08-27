 100th Street vacation meeting date set – The Suburban Times

100th Street vacation meeting date set

The Lakewood City Council postponed action on an ordinance requesting the city vacate a portion of 100th Street SW leading to Lake Steilacoom.

The new date for City Council consideration is Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. That is when the City Council will review and discuss the ordinance.

The Planning and Public Works Department recommended postponement to give the applicant time to submit a complete appraisal. Lakewood Municipal Code has specific requirements that must be met for the City Council to decide a street vacation request. This includes an appraisal completed by an approved appraiser.

When a street vacation occurs, the compensation received by the city must be fair market value or full appraisal value. This prevents the potential gifting of public funds.

A notification was sent to the applicant with this information, giving them time to submit the appraisal that adheres to the city’s requirements.

