Tacoma Arts Commission Applications Due September 15 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Individuals who are interested in supporting, enhancing, and providing leadership for the arts in Tacoma are invited to apply to serve on the Tacoma Arts Commission (TAC). The Tacoma City Council is looking for volunteer arts advocates and/or artists to fill the following four positions on the TAC:

One At-Large Position – Individuals with acknowledged accomplishment or who work outside of professional practice in the arts, who demonstrate a deep interest in and appreciation of cultural and artistic activities

Two Professional Positions – Individuals who have had professional experience or training related to the arts, originating from employment or study within the following disciplines: arts or art history, arts administration, architecture, art criticism, art education, curation, conservation, heritage arts, literature, music, new media, performing arts, public art, visual arts, or a related field

One Working Professional Artist Position

The TAC is comprised of 15 volunteer members who are appointed by the Economic Development Committee and confirmed by the Tacoma City Council to serve three-year terms. Applicants must live in Tacoma.

The TAC provides leadership in supporting and enhancing the arts for the benefit of Tacoma and its residents. The primary responsibility of the TAC is to create policies to support the ongoing development of arts programs and projects in Tacoma. Its primary programs include the funding of artists and organizations to provide arts and cultural services for the community in Tacoma, Tacoma Arts Month, and oversight of public art as part of the Municipal Art Program. The TAC’s functions are outlined on pages 205-214 in this document.

The TAC is striving towards social justice. Commissioners are committed to supporting equitable opportunities to broaden artistic expression while encouraging intersectional communities through inclusive relationships and outreach. Arts and culture are uniquely positioned to touch every person and every part of Tacoma and the TAC is committed to supporting the entirety of the community.

Individuals appointed to sit on the TAC are subject to the Tacoma Municipal Code 1.28A (Tacoma Arts Commission), 1.28B (Municipal Art Program), 1.46 (Ethics Code). Therefore, commissioners and their immediate family members may not be eligible for programs or funding managed by the TAC.

TAC meetings are held from 5 – 7 PM on the second Monday of each month. Meetings are held virtually on Zoom and in-person at the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St., Room 248). Regular attendance at these monthly meetings is required. Beyond monthly meetings, commissioners are asked to sit on at least one subcommittee and one selection panel each year. Commissioners are also asked to periodically attend and evaluate programs produced by artists and organizations that the TAC funds and are expected to attend and assist with all major programs the TAC produces. A major commitment of the TAC is helping support Tacoma Arts Month, which happens each October.

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the TAC is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by September 15, 2024, at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.