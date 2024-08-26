Summer Concert at Franke Tobey Jones – Shabby Road – August 29th – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Christine Hall.

Join us for a summer concert Shabby Road from 6:30pm to 7:30 pm on August 29 on the front lawn of Franke Tobey Jones. Bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic! Free to the Public. Park on the Street. 5340 N. Bristol Street, Tacoma.

Experience the timeless magic of The Beatles with Shabby Road the ultimate tribute band dedicated to bringing the iconic hits of the Fab Four to life. With meticulous attention to detail, our talented musicians recreate the sound and spirit of John, Paul, George and Ringo. Come sing along with the greatest pop songs ever written!