Steilacoom Farmers’ Market: Aug 28 is Last Day of the season – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Farmers’ Market: Aug 28 is Last Day of the season

Submitted by Steilacoom Farmers’ Market Management.

Make it to the LAST WEDNESDAY of Steilacoom’s Farmers’ Market. Bring your families down and see what we have to offer you. With more than 50 vendors to choose from, you will find fresh & processed food and drinks, wine/mead, mushrooms, numerous speciality food items, flowers, and artisanal craft vendors. We are confident you will have fun filling your appetites and shopping bags! See who is at the market on August 28th: https://maps.managemymarket.com/6628

Downtown Steilacoom on the Corner of Lafayette and Wilkes, Steilacoom, WA 98388.

Stay for the LAST DAY of the Town of Steilacoom Music Concert series at Pioneer Orchard Park. To view the Concert Schedule. go to the following link: https://www.townofsteilacoom.org/267/Farmers-Market

