LPD conducting homicide investigation – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sgt. Charles Porche, Lakewood Police Department.

On Sunday August 26 at 7:30pm, Lakewood Officers were dispatched to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 82nd St S and 33rd Av S. Information received was that persons were exchanging gunfire, and it appeared that at least one person had been struck. Arriving officers located three victims of gunfire associated with a vehicle at the intersection. All three were transported to local hospitals. Two of these people received what were reported as non-life-threatening injuries. The third person (Hispanic male in his 30’s) was declared deceased after arriving at the hospital.

The vehicle that these three people were in remained at the scene. The other involved vehicle fled the area and has not been identified.

No motive for the shooting is currently known. Detectives are continuing the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no imminent danger to the general public.