Friday Ride #6 – The Suburban Times

Deputy Cappetto is back to show us what’s going on in South Hill Patrol in August. Watch as she stops in on a welfare check, a domestic violence call, an unwanted person and a burglary in progress.
DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Reader Interactions
Share this story
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply