Stephen Schwartz’s hit musical comes to Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Stephen Schwartz’s hit musical comes to Lakewood

There’s less than one month to go until Stephen Schwartz’s lively and enlightening hit musical, Godspell, kicks off our 86th Season at Lakewood Playhouse.

Running from September 13th through 29th, performance times are Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. There is a Pay What You Can Performance on Sunday, September 22nd at 7:30pm.

Tickets are selling fast! Book your seats today by calling the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or visit our website www.lakewoodplayhouse.org.

