Running the Bases – The Suburban Times

The Grandfather

Bobbie arrived home with a down-on-his-luck look. He knew his mother would be starting dinner soon. He had a question to ask and already knew the answer. He came through the back door and saw his mother pealing potatoes for dinner. He hated boiled potatoes, but it was one food his mother rarely burned. She turned her head when she heard his footsteps and said, “How’s my boy?” Bobbie shrugged his shoulders. “Why so glum,” she asked with a kind smile. Bobbie said, “We talked about baseball at Scouts today. We need to find a coach. Some of the kids already know a bit about baseball, but I think I’m the only one who has a father. I think I already know the answer, but do you think it would be possible for dad to be our coach? We’re only going to have a small tournament on one day. Do you think dad can coach?

Molly looked dismayed and said, “You know how busy he is. When is the tournament?” Bobbie was already sad and knew the answer, but went ahead. “The first Saturday next month.” Shaking her head, Molly said “I know he has a project due about that time, I just don’t see it.” Bobbie responded, “I know. I knew the answer. I don’t really care myself, but my buddies will be disappointed. What can I do to help you with dinner?”

With her head cocked to one side she said, “I have an idea, but it’s a long shot. Why don’t you ask your grandfather? I know he has nothing to do and I doubt he knows anything about baseball, but it’s a possibility. Why don’t you go over and ask him. You can invite him to dinner as well.” Bobby shook his head and said, “Why? He never comes to dinner?” Molly closed her eyes and shook her head and said, “I know . . . but it never hurts to ask.”

On the walk to his grandfather’s home, Bobby practiced various ways to ask for help. When he got there he opened the gate and entered into the yard and looked around. The grass was well mowed and a sprinkler was wetting down the grass and plants. He stepped onto the porch and rang the doorbell. The door opened fairly quickly and a tired looking old man smiled, and said, “Come on in Gerry. What can I do for you? You collecting money for something? Bobbie stepped forward and looked around a bit and said, “No, not looking for money. My buddies and me want to play baseball, but we have no one to help us. We have a short tournament coming up and we need to know something about how to play another team. We don’t expect to win, we just want to have fun and we need a little help. We don’t really care if we stink. We just need someone to teach us something. We would like a little direction, please . . . and my name isn’t Gerry” The old man looked at him and said, “I know who you are.”

There was a slight pause. The old man nodded his head and said, “Bobbie, let’s do it. Where and when can we practice? What is the best time for you kids? I can stand you and your buddies, if you can stand me.” Bobbie was starting to beam. “There’s only one thing, however.” Bobbie held his breath. The old man stepped forward and said “We play to win. No matter what, always play to win. Come here tomorrow at 3:30. Bring whatever equipment you have.”

The next day Bobbie and his friends showed up. They didn’t all show up on time, but close. The old man had all the team members sit on the floor by the TV. He provided some sandwiches and they watched the film “The Final Season” twice a day for two weeks before practicing with the old man.

When the day came for the tournament, the old man watched from the bleachers. The kids played their hearts out, but they lost to a team that had twice as many players, however it was close. Really close. Each kid autographed their player ribbon and ran to the old man and gave him their ribbons. The old man hung his head down to hide his tears and then hugged each one. He winked at them and said, “Wait till next year!” Molly hugged her father and said, “Thank you, thank you, thank you . . .” and left with her husband who had seen how much Bobby was enjoying himself and his grandfather. She almost said something to her husband, but kept her thought for another day. She didn’t want to ruin such a wonderful gathering.