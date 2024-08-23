Pierce County Council Poised to Take up Summer Supplemental Budget to Make Real Progress – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Council’s Committee of the Whole passed an amended version of the County Executive’s proposed summer supplemental to the 2024-2025 Biennial Budget out of Committee with a do-pass recommendation on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. Proposed Ordinance No. O2024-543s now heads to the full Council for a public hearing and final action.

What: Public Hearing on the Summer Supplemental to the 2024-2025 Biennial Budget

When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 3 p.m. or soon thereafter

Where: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room 1046 in Tacoma or remotely via Zoom:

Remote Participation is available by calling (253) 215-8782 and using Webinar ID: 976-6178-7423, or using this link: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/97661787423



On Monday, Aug. 12, the Pierce County Council introduced the Executive’s proposed supplemental budget that included 10 items to revise American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding in response to the Dec. 31, 2024, deadline to obligate all ARPA funding. The version the Committee of the Whole passed contained 16 items that addresses ARPA funding, but also includes investments aimed at addressing pressing community issues such as homelessness, affordable housing, and the opioid crisis. The Council’s proposed supplemental budget includes the following key appropriations:

Affordable Housing: An additional $1.865 million will be allocated to support the construction of 500 new permanently affordable housing units through the Tacoma Housing Authority’s Aviva Crossing project, addressing major cost overruns. This funding was included in the Executive’s proposal; the only change made by the Council is the source of funding (utilizing Maureen Howard Affordable Housing Act Sales Tax rather ARPA interest earnings). Homelessness Solutions: The $2.5 million in ARPA funds for stability sites is reallocated. Instead, $2.5 million of ARPA interest earnings is used for the development of one or more temporary micro communities outside the City of Tacoma. These communities will provide stable, temporary housing options for those currently living in unsanctioned and unsheltered encampments. Priority is given to communities that provide services such as substance use disorder treatment and employment programs to help residents achieve and maintain permanent housing. Homelessness Intervention Services: A $3.2 million increase in funding for homelessness intervention services, including outreach, case management, and emergency shelter, to enhance support for vulnerable populations and move people off the street. The Executive allocated only $635,000 for this purpose, but the need is much higher. For example, less than half of the funding requested for shelter services ($6.5 million was funded; $19.6 million was requested) was awarded in the most recent procurement for the Homeless Housing Program. Opioid Crisis Response: $2 million is allocated to establish new mobile medically assisted treatment services for individuals suffering from opioid use disorder. The Council has been waiting since March for the Executive’s opioid spending plan. Between January 2021 and June 2023, more than 800 Pierce County residents lost their lives to drug overdoses, including those involving stimulants, and those are the ones we’re aware of. The crisis is most rapidly growing among young adults aged 18-24, both in Washington State and Pierce County. Fentanyl-related overdose deaths are a crisis in our community, and we can no longer wait. Economic Development: The Executive’s proposal to increase funding for the Community Navigator Program, with an emphasis on supporting Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) organizations in helping small businesses through start-up and growth phases are included. Youth Violence Prevention: The Council allocated $126,100 of Prevention Services funds for six youth violence prevention programs for calendar year 2025. It is a Council priority to create alternatives to getting in trouble for young people, and instead creating safe places with caring adults so young people may thrive. Rental and Utility Assistance: The Council directed that any ARPA funding that is in danger of not being obligated by the December 31, 2024, deadline be used to help individuals at risk of being evicted. Keeping people in their current housing is a proven strategy to prevent homelessness. Four Other Budget Adjustments: Because of contract delays, $472,000 of park impact fees is reappropriated to the Peninsula Metropolitan Park District. The deadline for performance audit of the Human Services Department contracting and procurement practices is extended from Sept. 30, 2024, to Feb. 1, 2025, to provide a more thorough and complete review. Lastly, two spending neutral adjustments are made to some community need projects.

The summer supplemental budget moved out of the Committee of the Whole with a narrow 4-3 vote. Councilmember Dave Morell (District 1), who voted no on the Council’s summer supplemental budget said, “There is no point in keeping a $2.5 million budget appropriation in the budget for something that isn’t going to happen. The majority tried to advance a proposal, but the Executive said he was going to veto it, and now they are appropriating funding to that purpose anyway just because they don’t like the outcome. We should pass the Executive’s proposal with no unnecessary changes.”

However, Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4) maintains that this supplemental is about more than just one spending item. “The Council’s amended proposal adopts or expands on many of the items requested by the Executive. Our community needs these investments in affordable housing, homelessness interventions, and opioid crisis management.”

Mello added, “The $2.5 million appropriation for temporary micro communities is available for cities and towns outside of Tacoma, not just unincorporated Pierce County areas. This is a biennial budget, and we have the next 16 months to determine how to build well-managed tiny home villages. The appropriation should remain in place to address one of the most pressing challenges in our community – homelessness.”