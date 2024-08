Submitted by CORE.

Enjoy delicious apples at the Curran Apple Orchard Park’s Community Harvest Day on Sunday, August 25, from 10am to 4pm.

The public is invited to pick from any UNTAPED trees…these trees are adopted.

No ladders allowed. Please bring picking bags and enjoy the day.

CORE Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions.

No other activities are planned for the day.