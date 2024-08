Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge 2388.

The Lakewood Elks Presents the Classic Rock & Pop Mini Music Festival. No Cover, Bar & Kitchen Open. Limited Event Menu, No outside food or drinks.

Performances by: Keith Musig, Jack Dolan, Joe Contris, Craig Cootsona and Jim Nelson

Doors Open at 5:00. First Act is on at 5:30

All Are Welcome

Date: 08/24/2024 at 05:30 pm

Location: 6313 75th St W, Lakewood, WA, 98499

Contact Info:

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Elks2388/

Phone: (253) 588-2388