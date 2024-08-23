Board of Ethics Applications Due September 8 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants to fill a position on the Board of Ethics.

The Board of Ethics is comprised of five Tacoma residents recommended by the Government Performance and Finance Committee and appointed by the City Council. The membership term is three years.

The role of the Board is to receive, investigate, and make recommendations for disposition of complaints of violation of the Code of Ethics by the City Manager, the Director of Public Utilities, a member of the Public Utility Board, appointed members of other City of Tacoma committees, boards or commissions, or a City-elected official. The Board may also render advisory opinions in response to a request by one of the aforementioned officials, and render and publish formal opinions on any matter within the scope of the Board’s authority which it may deem appropriate.

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Board of Ethics is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by September 8, 2024 at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org, or (253) 591-5178.