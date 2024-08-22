 Spooky Stories in DuPont – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Spooky Stories in DuPont

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Join the DuPont Historical Society for tales of mysterious, unexplained, and ghostly happenings in Pierce County, told by Chris Staudinger of Pretty Gritty Tours! Friday, September 13th at Clocktower Park, 1400 Palisade Blvd, DuPont.

Tickets are $7 and advance purchase is appreciated. Appropriate for ages 12 and up (ages 12-16 must be accompanied by an adult). Arrive before 6:45 p.m. for seating and refreshments. We’ll be outdoors under the big tent; please bring your own chair and dress for the weather. Hot cider and treats are provided. Proceeds benefit DuPont Historical Society & Museum.

For information or tickets: duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 820-3656

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College Fall 2024 Enrollment

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.