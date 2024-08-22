Spooky Stories in DuPont – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Join the DuPont Historical Society for tales of mysterious, unexplained, and ghostly happenings in Pierce County, told by Chris Staudinger of Pretty Gritty Tours! Friday, September 13th at Clocktower Park, 1400 Palisade Blvd, DuPont.

Tickets are $7 and advance purchase is appreciated. Appropriate for ages 12 and up (ages 12-16 must be accompanied by an adult). Arrive before 6:45 p.m. for seating and refreshments. We’ll be outdoors under the big tent; please bring your own chair and dress for the weather. Hot cider and treats are provided. Proceeds benefit DuPont Historical Society & Museum.

For information or tickets: duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 820-3656