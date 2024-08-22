 Notice: Fircrest Civil Service Commission Meeting – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Notice: Fircrest Civil Service Commission Meeting

· · Leave a Comment ·

The Fircrest Civil Service Commission will hold a special meeting on September 4, 2024, at 4:00 P.M. for the sole purpose of adopting the Fircrest Civil Service Rules and Regulations and certifying the Lateral Police Officer Eligibility List at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA, 98466.

These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit the Fircrest Civil Service Commission webpage for the agenda. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.