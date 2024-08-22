Notice: Fircrest Civil Service Commission Meeting – The Suburban Times

The Fircrest Civil Service Commission will hold a special meeting on September 4, 2024, at 4:00 P.M. for the sole purpose of adopting the Fircrest Civil Service Rules and Regulations and certifying the Lateral Police Officer Eligibility List at Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA, 98466.

These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit the Fircrest Civil Service Commission webpage for the agenda. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net.