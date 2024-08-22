 Letter: One Last Row – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: One Last Row

· · Leave a Comment ·

The treasure of my life answered my call.

“Would you come pick me up? I hit a big metal buoy and sunk my boat.”

My partner on this adventure called marriage we launched 41 years ago retrieved me from the side of the road and the day after Christmas that year she helped me re-launch the totally restored craft.

“One last row!” I smiled at her and then looked from her out across the lake, drawn irresistibly to the absolute stillness of the water and the fast-fading light of a brilliant sunset, the dark clouds below probably not going to yield their brooding color to the rays of the sun which, far, far above layered the sky with streaks of gold.

Having affixed the red-blinking lights to the bow I pushed away from the dock knowing I’d soon be chasing the moon.

She knew I belonged out there, that I was so happy out there, and that love for me was so evident in her smile as I rowed away.

She was there when I left, and she was there to watch for the tell-tale signs of the twinkling lights on the bow of my boat to return.

My thoughts tonight as I sat at the end of the dock where she used to sit waiting for me.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.