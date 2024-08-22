 Hylebos Bridge Closed to Vehicular Traffic Until Further Notice – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Hylebos Bridge Closed to Vehicular Traffic Until Further Notice

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. — The Hylebos Bridge (located off East 11th Street in the Tacoma Tideflats) is currently closed to vehicular traffic due to a technical malfunction. The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Engineering Division is working with a contracting crew to remedy the issue. The bridge will remain open to shipping vessels until a repair can be made.

More information will be posted on the City’s website and official social media platforms once it becomes available. 

Community members with questions or concerns can contact Project Supervisor Steve Carstens at scarstens@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5263.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College Fall 2024 Enrollment

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.