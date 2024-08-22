Hylebos Bridge Closed to Vehicular Traffic Until Further Notice – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The Hylebos Bridge (located off East 11th Street in the Tacoma Tideflats) is currently closed to vehicular traffic due to a technical malfunction. The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Engineering Division is working with a contracting crew to remedy the issue. The bridge will remain open to shipping vessels until a repair can be made.

More information will be posted on the City’s website and official social media platforms once it becomes available.

Community members with questions or concerns can contact Project Supervisor Steve Carstens at scarstens@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5263.