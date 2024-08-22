Hearing: City of Lakewood ARPA funds – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood, WA City Council will be holding a public hearing regarding obligation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on September 3, 2024 at 7:00 pm. All persons may submit written comments about the amendments or testify in-person or virtually during the public hearing.



HEARING DATE: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

TIME: 7:00 P.M.

PLACE: Lakewood City Hall or via ZOOM. Instructions on how to attend the hearing, testify and/or submit written comments will be published no later than August 30, 2024 at https://cityoflakewood.us/city-council/city-council-agendas/



There are several recommended amendments to current ARPA obligations, which are described below:



It is recommended that the City Council amend it action under Motion 2022-100 obligating $1 million to Pierce County Village (PCV) with the proviso that if PCV does not move forward by December 15, 2024, these monies be re-obligated for support of the Edgewater Park & Downtown Park projects.



Additional available residual ARPA funds currently total $485,786. It is recommended that all of these funds be re-obligated per motion 2023-55 to the Edgewater and Downtown parks projects; this would bring the total to $1,299,561, all of which is needed to fully fund these projects.



Life-to-date accrued ARPA interest totals approximately $833,600. An additional $16,400 in interest is anticipated, bringing the total to $850,000. It is recommended that:

$500,000 be allocated in support of the street end pilot project for 2025/2026 (community involvement and design in 2025 followed by construction in 2026); and

$350,000, be obligated to the City Hall beam project given its immediate priority, and because this would assist with the development of the 2025-2026 Proposed Biennial Budget since the availability of general government funds is very limited.



For further information, please contact Tiffany Speir, Planning Division Manager, City of Lakewood, at tspeir@cityoflakewood.us.