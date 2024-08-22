 Great deals abound at Junk in Your Trunk this Saturday – The Suburban Times

Great deals abound at Junk in Your Trunk this Saturday

Get ready for a one-day shopping spree like no other. “Junk in Your Trunk” is the ultimate destination for bargain hunters and treasure seekers. Imagine a massive garage sale with countless sellers, all conveniently displaying their goods right from their vehicles in one parking lot!

Whether you’re on the hunt for unique finds, vintage items, or just great deals, this event saves you time and gas by bringing a wide variety of sellers to one place. From hidden gems to unexpected treasures, you never know what you might discover.

Delicious, made-to-order burgers from the Turger Burger food truck will be on hand for those of you who might need to recharge after all the bargain hunting!

Details:
Saturday, August 24
9:00 am – 3:00 pm
6202 Mt Tacoma Dr SW (Umpqua Bank parking lot)
Questions? Call 253-582-9400

