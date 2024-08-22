 Celebrate Summer with an Outdoor Movie in the Park – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Celebrate Summer with an Outdoor Movie in the Park

· · Leave a Comment ·

Click here to learn more about the following events and activities:

  • Summer Bash & Outdoor Movie
  • Club B Registration Now Open
  • Thirsty Dog Run
  • Youth Volleyball League
  • Youth Soccer League
  • Watercolor Botanicals with Joelle Hanton
  • Homespun Happy Hour
  • Walk the Parks
  • Mobile Teaching Kitchen Workshops
  • Wapato Park Monthly Work Party
  • Point Defiance Bird Walk
  • Adaptive Recreation End of Summer Bike & BBQ Bash
  • Cleveland Scoring Clinic
  • Become a Puget Sound Explorer
  • Playground and Free Meal Program
  • Summer Late Nights

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College Fall 2024 Enrollment

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.