 Black Future Co-op Fund to host free livestream “Afrofuturism in Philanthropy”, August 27 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Black Future Co-op Fund to host free livestream “Afrofuturism in Philanthropy”, August 27

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Black Future Co-op Fund.

For Black Philanthropy Month this August, the Black Future Co-op Fund is hosting a free livestream panel conversation, “Afrofuturism in Philanthropy,” in which Black leaders discuss Afrofuturist ideas and principles to promote Black generational wealth, well-being, and justice.

Panelists include: Vivian Phillips, founder and president, Arte Noir; Marcus Trufant, former NFL player and founder, Trufant Family Foundation; Toya Randall, curator and catalyst, Voice, Vision, Value: Black Women Leading Philanthropy; and Luc Jasmin, board member, The Black Lens.

All Washingtonians are invited to participate in the free livestream to celebrate the legacy of Black generosity and explore how we collectively invest in a liberated future by, for, and with Black Washingtonians.

WHEN: Afrofuturism in Philanthropy will livestream on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 1 to 2:30 pm.
WHERE: Online. For more information and to register, visit blackfuturewa.org/BPM2024.

Washington Black Philanthropy Month is sponsored by: Black Future Co-op Fund, Amazon, Uber, United Way of King County, and all local professional sports teams: Seattle Kraken, Seattle Reign FC, Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC, and Seattle Storm.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.