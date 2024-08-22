Black Future Co-op Fund to host free livestream “Afrofuturism in Philanthropy”, August 27 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Black Future Co-op Fund.

For Black Philanthropy Month this August, the Black Future Co-op Fund is hosting a free livestream panel conversation, “Afrofuturism in Philanthropy,” in which Black leaders discuss Afrofuturist ideas and principles to promote Black generational wealth, well-being, and justice.

Panelists include: Vivian Phillips, founder and president, Arte Noir; Marcus Trufant, former NFL player and founder, Trufant Family Foundation; Toya Randall, curator and catalyst, Voice, Vision, Value: Black Women Leading Philanthropy; and Luc Jasmin, board member, The Black Lens.

All Washingtonians are invited to participate in the free livestream to celebrate the legacy of Black generosity and explore how we collectively invest in a liberated future by, for, and with Black Washingtonians.

WHEN: Afrofuturism in Philanthropy will livestream on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 1 to 2:30 pm.

WHERE: Online. For more information and to register, visit blackfuturewa.org/BPM2024.

Washington Black Philanthropy Month is sponsored by: Black Future Co-op Fund, Amazon, Uber, United Way of King County, and all local professional sports teams: Seattle Kraken, Seattle Reign FC, Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders FC, and Seattle Storm.