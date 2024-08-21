Tacoma Humane Society Reduces Pet Adoption Fees Following Large-Scale Cat Rescue – The Suburban Times

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is reducing adoption fees for dogs, cats, and small critters during the 10th annual nationwide campaign to Clear The Shelters in partnership with NBCUniversal and Telemundo.

From Aug. 16-Sept. 5, adoption fees will be $50 for adult dogs (2 years and older), $25 for adult cats (six months and older), and $5 for all small critters. Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration.

During the Clear The Shelters adoption promotion, each dog and cat will receive an adoption goodie bag with a transitional supply of pet food courtesy of Hill’s Pet Nutrition, while supplies last.

The shelter has over 80 pets available for adoption, plus an additional 413 receiving care or in foster homes, becoming available for adoption as they are medically cleared.

Of the pets the shelter is caring for, 33 are cats and kittens who arrived at the shelter on July 25 after being removed from an unsafe and overcrowded property in Pierce County. Each cat received immediate medical treatment, and most displayed symptoms of upper respiratory infections.

“As one of few open-admission shelters in the state, we never know what will come through our doors on any given day—whether it’s over 30 vulnerable cats and kittens or other pets in need of urgent care,” says Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Thanks to initiatives like Clear The Shelters, which highlight the importance and joy of pet adoption, the community can play a vital role in clearing space in our facility, allowing us to care for even more pets who desperately need our services.”

The shelter’s adoption center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Additional information regarding adoption policies and procedures can be found on the shelter’s website: www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt.

This is the 10th consecutive year NBCUniversal and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than one million pets find new homes and raised millions of dollars for participating shelters and rescues.

Donations to support the lifesaving work of the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County can be made on the shelter’s website: www.thehumanesociety.org/donate.