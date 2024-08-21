Pierce College’s Director of International Education selected for AIEA Presidential Fellowship – The Suburban Times

Pierce College’s Executive Director of International Education Cindy Schaarschmidt has been named a 2024-2025 Association of International Education Administrators (AIEA) Presidential Fellow.

“It’s an honor to be selected for the AIEA presidential fellowship program,” Schaarschmidt said. “I look forward to working alongside such an accomplished group of fellow international education leaders this year and learning from my mentor Dr. Anthony Pinder at Emerson College.”

Schaarschmidt has been working in international education for over 15 years. As Pierce College’s Senior International Officer, she is committed to creating transformational global learning opportunities, building partnerships and supporting international students.

A native German, Schaarschmidt came to the U.S. as a Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant nearly 20 years ago. She studied and worked abroad in Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Russia and Spain. Schaarschmidt holds a master’s degree in media communications and American studies from the University of Leipzig, Germany.

The Presidential Fellows Program at AIEA pairs five senior international officers with experienced mentors to tackle international education challenges at their home institutions and beyond.