Par for the Course – The Suburban Times

Gerry

Gerry sat down for coffee. When the coffee came, he laid down his Seattle Times and sipped a little and then just closed his eyes and remembered. He thought about the girl he had almost married. She was a beauty and an eye stopper. Seen together almost everyone looked at Sherry and ignored Gerry. That was fifty years earlier.

Sherry wanted to get married right out of high school. He was already out and was starting his final run at Tacoma Community College. He had nothing in mind for a life-long job, but was ready to face the world . . . just not facing the world with a wife and probable children. In the end he decided he didn’t want to be known as Sherry and Gerry and finally one bright and shiny day he told her face to face that he had other plans. She was not happy and let him know it . . . considerably. He had just shrugged his shoulder, turned and walked away talking to himself and arguing with himself. He walked nearly two miles and woke up to the fact that he had simply left his car and walked away. “Oh, for god’s sake what am I doing?” He sat down on the curb and argued with himself. Three hours later he approached his car in the semi-darkness. He ignored the spray paint and remarks printed all over the car and drove to his favorite golf course . . . not to play, but just to smell the trees, the grass, and the replay the entire fiasco.

He remembered the following day perfectly and could still feel the warmth of the sun. He wasn’t up to golfing, but a week or two before, he had hit it off with one of the lawn care people. He closed his eyes and breathed in the warm air and relaxed in the drifting and changing smell of grass, sand, and trees. A bit of laughter woke him up. “I’m guessing you have a problem.” Gerry’s eyes opened up and saw the lawn guy. He just laughed at himself and said, “Actually, no. I did straighten somethings out. I’ll live and so will she. I tried to be kind.”

After a few minutes of BS and joking around, Gerry brought up the subject of lawns and grass. He didn’t want to cut grass for eighteen holes, but to get a good handle on yard work. The lawn guy said, “Just call me Sam.” Sam said, “Let’s go around a bit. I can check out the course and we can talk about shrubs, bushes, trees, grass and sand.” Half a day later the two were great friends, the day was still beautiful, and it was time to quit for Sam. He asked Gerry if he was hungry. Gerry had been so wrapped up in their wonderful meandering and discussions that he had forgotten his earlier problems; he was almost on top of the world. When Sam asked if he would like to join him for dinner, he answered quickly. Sam called home and got approval for his guest from his wife Molly. Sam needed to return after dinner to handle some paper work, which was fine with Gerry.

As they drove up Sam’s drive way, Sam said, “I see we have another guest. My daughter Mary back from the “U” probably with all kinds of stuff to tell us. Dinner went well. Molly was all smiles and happiness. She loved having her daughter back. Gerry listened to family woes and joys that were almost in the same sentence. Mary had an open mind, and a great sense of humor. Dinner went well, actually well beyond well. Gerry enjoyed himself. The four hit it off very nicely.

After dinner Sam and Gerry drove back to the golf course. At the course they talked about the grass and the trees and sand along with the watering and the love and care of growing things. It would be boring to most other people, but they enjoyed talking and Sam asked, “Same tomorrow?” Gerry jumped at the chance. They shook hands and Gerry headed to a still open car wash. He paid for the trip through and then sat and enjoyed the spray, and scrubbing. He went through the carwash three times. As the windshield became clean Gerry smiled to himself and let his mind wander . . . “The University of Washington would be a great follow up of TCC. I could really learn more about plants and marketing as well as golf and parks . . . perhaps Mary and I could ride together. Who knows? “Mary and Gerry isn’t that bad as a pairing . . . it could work.”