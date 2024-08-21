Clover Park Rotary Annual Golf Tournament posts another success – The Suburban Times

Clover Park Rotary (Lakewood) held their 7th annual golf tournament on Saturday August 10th at the American Lake Hospital Golf Course.

108 golfers joined together on a beautiful Saturday, in support of the American Lake Veterans Golf Course and numerous charities supported by Clover Park, including: South Sound Wildlife Park on Phillips Rd, Children of All Nations, the annual Christmas Program, Caring for Kids and many others.

At the end of the tournament a wonderful lunch was served while participants heard the results of the men’s and women’s raffle and the “50/50” raffle, which resulted in a $355 award to Eric Sundene of Redmond.

There were three first prizes given to the Men’s foursome, Women’s foursome and a “mixed” foursome.

The team representing the Steilacoom Kiwanis won the first prize in the men’s category of a foursome at Oakbrook Golf and Country Club. Second prize of four $50 gift certificates to the “Spring Lake Café” in Fircrest, was won by the women’s foursome of Johnson, Quinn, Topping and Nakamura. Winners in the “mixed” category was the team of Batt (Mike and Cassie), Williamson and Fireng. They took home a foursome at Firecrest along with a lunch hosted by Chris Nye.

Early estimates show the Club raised in excess of $25,000 said Jim Hairston, Club chair of the tournament committee.

The Tournament is held every year on the 2nd Saturday in August. If you are interested having fun while supporting critical community charities, contact Jim Hairston at 253-380-9376 or www.cloverparkrotary.org