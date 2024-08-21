Celebrate and explore Latin culture at the Pierce County Library System – The Suburban Times

Discover the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latinx Americans during Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Visit the Pierce County Library System for classes and events, specially curated booklists and informative displays during this national celebration.

The Pierce County Library offers many opportunities to celebrate with events and activities.

The Art of Metal Tooling: Repujado

Learn the basic techniques of metal embossing in Mexican folk art with artist Amaranta Sandys. Registration required. All supplies provided. Ages 13 and older.

Sunday, Oct. 6, 1:30-2:45 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Teotihuacan Masks – ArtMaranth Mobile School

Celebrate National Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month with Amaranta Sandys who will teach how to make and decorate a Teotihuacan Masks. Ages 5-12.

Friday, Oct. 11, 1-2 p.m.

Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Loteria! Mexican BINGO

Join in a game of Loteria for a chance to win prizes and learn some Spanish vocabulary along the way at this family friendly program! Registration required. Ages 5-18.

Thursday, Oct. 3, 4-5 p.m.

Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Caña Dulce – Costa Rican Folklore and Calypso

Listen as Caña Dulce shares Costa Rican cultural heritage through outfits, music, dance and storytelling. All ages.

Sunday, Oct. 6, 2-2:45 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Discover the stories and voices of Hispanic and Latinx authors hailing from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America, through booklists for all ages, available in books, e-books and online audiobooks.

Register for events and find more information at mypcls.org.