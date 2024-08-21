2024 Big Bargain Bonanza – The Suburban Times

The City of DuPont Parks and Recreation Department is excited to invite you to the “Big Bargain Bonanza” on Saturday, September 14th, at Clocktower Park during the city-wide yard sale! This highly anticipated event is a wonderful opportunity for DuPont residents and visitors to come together, enjoy a day of community fun, and uncover hidden treasures.

Whether you’re looking to declutter or score a great deal, reserve a 20×20 spot for $25 in DuPont’s most popular park to set up your items for sale. Spaces are available for all, so don’t miss your chance to participate in one of the biggest yard sales in the area.

But that’s not all! As you shop and sell, enjoy delicious treats from a variety of food trucks stationed around the park. It’s the perfect way to fuel your day as you explore the many bargains and connect with your neighbors.