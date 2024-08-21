 2024 Big Bargain Bonanza – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

2024 Big Bargain Bonanza

· · Leave a Comment ·

The City of DuPont Parks and Recreation Department is excited to invite you to the “Big Bargain Bonanza” on Saturday, September 14th, at Clocktower Park during the city-wide yard sale! This highly anticipated event is a wonderful opportunity for DuPont residents and visitors to come together, enjoy a day of community fun, and uncover hidden treasures.

Whether you’re looking to declutter or score a great deal, reserve a 20×20 spot for $25 in DuPont’s most popular park to set up your items for sale. Spaces are available for all, so don’t miss your chance to participate in one of the biggest yard sales in the area.

But that’s not all! As you shop and sell, enjoy delicious treats from a variety of food trucks stationed around the park. It’s the perfect way to fuel your day as you explore the many bargains and connect with your neighbors.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.