Resource Event Aims to Support Justice-Impacted and Homeless Job Seekers – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, WA: WorkSource Pierce, in collaboration with Pierce County District Court, is offering a unique opportunity for Pierce County’s justice-impacted and homeless populations.

“Our Beyond Boundaries Summer Resource Fair is dedicated to providing essential support and removing barriers for justice-impacted and homeless individuals in our community,” said Employment Security Commissioner Cami Feek. “This Equal Opportunity event offers a safe space for attendees to connect with supportive services and explore rewarding career opportunities. We are committed to fostering a community where everyone has the chance to thrive.”

Beyond Boundaries is on Friday, August 23, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pierce County District Court Resource Center in Tacoma. It is open to all individuals but has a special emphasis on serving individuals in these priority populations.

The event will feature employers ready to hire, including MultiCare, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Employment Security Department, McGee Air Services, and more. There will also be organizations that offer a variety of support services, including legal support, immunizations and health screenings, housing, haircuts, childcare assistance, free phones, help with IDs and driver’s licenses, veteran services, Tribal services, and more.

Boss Mama’s Kitchen and Lumpia Love will also be on-site to offer free food to the first 300 attendees.

The Pierce County District Court Resource Center is located at 925 Tacoma Ave S. Pre-registration is encouraged. Pre-register HERE.