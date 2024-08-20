Lakewood Playhouse Flex Passes On Sale – The Suburban Times

Flex Passes are now available for productions in our 86th Season. You can use the 5 show pass for individual performances throughout the season, in whatever manner you see fit. Only $130 for five shows.

The five plays in our 2024/2025 season all center the theme of building community in stories of belonging, understanding, acceptance and hope. Stephen Schwartz’s lively and enlightening hit musical GODSPELL, the beloved holiday classic IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE comes to the stage as a captivating live radio broadcast, THE LARAMIE PROJECT explores the complexity of identity and the human experience through the lens and voices of a community in crisis, FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF – a fusion of poetry, dance, music and song, and THE SPITFIRE GRILL – a joyous celebration of human kindness, set to a melodic folk inspired score.

Flex Passes are only available by calling the Box Office. Flex Passes do not apply to Education events. Call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 today.