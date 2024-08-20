 Lakewood Playhouse Flex Passes On Sale – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Playhouse Flex Passes On Sale

· · Leave a Comment ·

Flex Passes are now available for productions in our 86th Season. You can use the 5 show pass for individual performances throughout the season, in whatever manner you see fit. Only $130 for five shows.

The five plays in our 2024/2025 season all center the theme of building community in stories of belonging, understanding, acceptance and hope. Stephen Schwartz’s lively and enlightening hit musical GODSPELL, the beloved holiday classic IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE comes to the stage as a captivating live radio broadcast, THE LARAMIE PROJECT explores the complexity of identity and the human experience through the lens and voices of a community in crisis, FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF – a fusion of poetry, dance, music and song, and THE SPITFIRE GRILL – a joyous celebration of human kindness, set to a melodic folk inspired score.

Flex Passes are only available by calling the Box Office. Flex Passes do not apply to Education events. Call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 today.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

DuPont Historical Society Spooky Stories

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.