In the August, 2024 issue of the Lakewood Economic Development Newsletter, the business spotlight shines on Ed Selden Carpet One Floor & Home.

Read the 2024 Lakewood Contaminated Sites Report and the Q2 2024 Lakewood Permit Report. Check out funding opportunities for businesses. Browse upcoming events from the Lakewood Chamber and elsewhere in the region and view business resources and funding opportunities.

Read the newsletter here.