BBQ Banquet and Silent Auction 23 August 2024 in DuPont – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tom Riggs.

Ever wonder what the American Legion Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 in DuPont does to support the community? Good question. We are a busy group:

We have an active Service Officer providing assistance to local Veterans and families, including direct connections for VA claims assistance.

Corporate sponsor of Boy Scout Troop and Cub Scout Pack 472

Sponsor Patriot League baseball team.

Award School Medal Awards to one boy and one girl in graduating 5th, 8th and 12th grades.

Participate in Veterans Gift Shops for patients and residents at American Lake VA Hospital and Orting Soldiers Home.

Recognize local First Responders for actions above and beyond regular duties.

Sponsor High School Students for the Constitutional Speech Contest with 4 finalists receiving scholarships of $2,000, $1,500, $1,000 and $500. National winners receive up to $20,000 in scholarships

Send Steilacoom and Lakes HS Juniors to Evergreen Boys and Girls State program each June*

These programs all take money, and so, you are cordially invited to join us at our American Legion Post 53 Family and DuPont Chamber of Commerce Sponsored BBQ Dinner Friday evening, 23 August 2024 in beautiful Clocktower Park, 1401 Palisade Blvd, DuPont, WA. In addition to sharing a great BBQ Dinner please enjoy live music from Paul Johnson, Jazz guitar, Classical guitar, easy listening https://guitaristpauljohnson.com.

This great evening will also include a Silent Auction where you will have a chance to bid on items such as a haircut and color service with a gift basket full of hair products, a $250 value from Chamber Member Salon D, in DuPont, a $50 gift certificate from Bliss Creamery in DuPont, a gift basket from Anytime Fitness, and a gift from the Family Resilience Center. Heritage Distillery is providing their Special Operations Salute commemorating the 80th Anniversary of D Day June 6th, 1944. This 3-bottle set is complete with a lithograph “To the Guns” by famed artist Michael Solovey. Additionally, there will be gift certificates from Moctezuma’s, and the Berliner Beer Hall in Tacoma, and a $100 gift certificate from AA Meats in Lakewood. BBQ and Sports Memorabilia ensure there is something for everyone.

Dinner is served from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM and the menu will include Central Texas style Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pit BBQ Beans, Potato Salad, Broccoli Salad, Cornbread Muffin, and Banana Cream Dessert. Dinner also includes 1 free beer or glass of wine, or soft drink.

Tickets are $50 each and all proceeds benefit American Legion Youth Programs – Boy Scout Troop 472, Cub Scout Pack 472, Pioneer Baseball, Boys & Girls State Camp, JROTC Awards, and Junior Scholarships. Purchase tickets here: https://square.link/u/UcRfZbTj or scan QR Code below.