Tacoma Venues & Events Director Adam Cook Named International Association of Venue Managers Board Chair – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) announces the appointment of Adam Cook, CVE, as the Chair of the IAVM Board of Directors. Cook, a seasoned industry professional with over 20 years of experience in managing public assembly facilities, will lead the 100-year-old organization and its worldwide mission to educate, advocate for, and inspire venue professionals.

Adam Cook currently serves as the Director of Tacoma Venues & Events (TVE) for the City of Tacoma, where he oversees notable venues including the Tacoma Dome, Greater Tacoma Convention Center, Cheney Stadium, and Tacoma City Theaters. Since joining TVE in 2019 as Deputy Director and later being promoted to Director in January 2022, Cook has been instrumental in driving economic impact and enhancing community access to diverse and creative programming. He is a member of Rotary 8 and acts as a community liaison to Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“I am honored and excited to take on this new role as Chair of the IAVM Board,” said Cook. “My career has been significantly shaped by my involvement with IAVM, and I am committed to giving back to an industry that has given me so much.”

Cook’s journey in the public assembly venue industry has been marked by a series of leadership roles across North America. Prior to his current position in Tacoma, he served as Vice President and General Manager at the Rose Quarter in Portland, OR, and held key roles at the Edmonton Expo Centre and Rexall Place in Edmonton, AB, as well as Comcast Arena in Everett, WA. His extensive background also includes significant contributions as Vice President of Business Operations for Seafair in Seattle, WA.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Cook has been actively involved with IAVM for many years. He has served on the Venue Management School (VMS) Board of Regents and various IAVM committees, including Governance, Arenas, and Membership. His dedication to the industry was recognized in 2014 when he received the Venues Today Generation Next Award.

“Adam Cook’s experience and vision make him an excellent choice to lead IAVM at this pivotal time,” said Elizabeth Pauli, City of Tacoma City Manager. “His dedication will undoubtedly benefit this important education and advocacy organization while also bringing recognition and connection to the City of Tacoma’s renowned venues.”

In April 2024, TVE hosted more than 100 industry professionals at IAVM’s Region 4 Conference, with events held at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, Pantages Theater, and throughout downtown Tacoma. In 2019, the Tacoma Venues & Events team was recognized with the IAVM’s highest accolade, the Venue Excellence Award.

About Tacoma Venues & Events: The City of Tacoma enhances quality of life for the community and drives economic vitality through its premier venues and diverse entertainment opportunities. Tacoma Venues & Events manages these renowned venues, which include the Tacoma Dome, one of the world’s largest wood-domed structures with flexible seating configurations ranging from 5,000-21,000; the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, artful and modern with its trademark glass walls and 119,000 square feet of event space; Cheney Stadium, home of the Tacoma Rainiers; and the historic Pantages and Rialto Theaters and Theater on the Square. The department also includes Special Events. Learn more at tacomavenues.org.

About the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM): Representing public assembly venues from around the globe, IAVM’s 7,900+ active members include managers and senior executives from auditoriums, arenas, convention centers, exhibit halls, stadiums, performing arts centers, university complexes, racetracks, and amphitheaters. IAVM’s mission is to educate, advocate for, and inspire public assembly venue professionals worldwide. More information about IAVM is available at iavm.org.