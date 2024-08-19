Lakewood Water District – Food Drive Update – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Water District.

We are halfway through August and are excited to report that we have already filled five boxes for the Emergency Food Network. Thank you to our customers who have donated! We are collecting donations until the end of August and we need your help to fill five more to reach our goal of ten boxes! Come help us support the Emergency Food Network by bringing in non-perishable items like canned goods, pasta, and rice. We can also take your cash donations. You can drop off your donations at our office at 11900 Gravelly Lake Drive SW throughout the rest of August. Every little bit helps, and we appreciate your support!