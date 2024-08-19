JBLM will conduct prescribed burn on 19 Aug. at 11 a.m. – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord is conducting a prescribed burn on 19 Aug. at 11a.m. to 4 p.m. in Training Area 14; 0.5-mile southwest of the intersection Rice Kandle and 8th Ave South. Prescribed burns are controlled and monitored by firefighters. There are many reasons JBLM has prescribed burns, mostly to remove potential fuel sources and improve training lands. Burn times are subject to change due to various circumstances. For more information on the prescribed burns, visit https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/my-Joint-Base-Lewis-Mcchord/all-services/public_works-environmental_division/wildland-fire.