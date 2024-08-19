 Clothing Swap – The Suburban Times

Clothing Swap

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

August 31st @ 11am-3pm
THS Museum
406 Tacoma Ave S

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our Clothing Swap Fundraiser! Bring your gently used, clean clothing to trade in for new-to-you styles. There will be clothing for all ages including shoes, accessories, vintage and contemporary styles! While your here, check out our exhibit “Bustles to Blue Jeans: 120 years of Clothing Tacoma” and see how shopping for clothing has changed in Tacoma from 1880 to now!

This event has a suggested donation of $5 for admission. If you are unable to pay, don’t worry, everyone is welcome! Donations can be made through Ludus or at the door. Donation help Tacoma Historical Society keep history alive and keep our museum free to the public!

Events starts at 11:00 AM and goes till 3:00PM. We suggest bringing your own bag. There will be no dressing rooms available.

RSVP: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/show_page.php?show_id=200458796

For questions, call (253)472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.

