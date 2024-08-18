 Water Main Breaks in Fircrest – The Suburban Times

Water Main Breaks in Fircrest

The City of Fircrest experienced a water main break on the 1300 block of Alameda Avenue around 11 AM on Saturday, August 17. Public Works staff managed to shut off the water and contain the outage area by noon. The affected area includes Alameda Ave between Panorama Ct and Emerson St, where repairs are ongoing, and water pressure is being restored.

A precautionary boil water advisory is in place for residents within the Fircrest water service area, specifically south of Claremont St to Emerson St between Alameda Ave and 67th Ave W. This is due to a low pressure disturbance in the system and release of sediment. Immediate concerns are not of bacterial contamination to the water system, but concerns of excess sediment. The advisory is expected to last until water test results are available, likely by Tuesday, August 20.

