Tacoma Venues & Events Presents SkillShops Series: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access in Events – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Venues & Events (TVE) continues its innovative SkillShops series with the upcoming workshop “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access in Events.” Scheduled for August 19 at 11 a.m., this session will offer invaluable insights and practical tools to foster more inclusive and equitable community events.

The SkillShop will feature a panel of experts, including:

Council Member Olgy Diaz, City of Tacoma

Tony Hester, Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities (TACOD)

Athena Hitson, Assemble Strategic (Tacoma Pride Festival)

Ashley Young, Tacoma Venues & Events

Maria Teresa Gamez, Angel Pele, and Lucas Smiraldo, City of Tacoma’s Office of Equity and Human Rights (OEHR)

This dynamic session will begin with guest speakers providing an overview of the City of Tacoma’s Racial Equity Toolkit, the importance of DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access), and practical strategies for implementing DEIA principles in event planning, including utilizing resources such as the Equity Toolkit and Equity Event Checklist.

The workshop will also feature a roundtable discussion moderated by DeMeSHee Pye, TVE Community Impact Coordinator, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage with panelists on topics of equity and accessibility in events.

“SkillShops were created to help event producers thrive in our community by enabling them to present safe and equitable events for Tacoma,” said DeMeSHee Pye. “We are excited to continue this series with a focus on DEIA, which is essential for creating inclusive community spaces.”

To register for this SkillShop and for more information about future sessions, visit Tacoma Venues & Events SkillShops and sign up for email updates.

