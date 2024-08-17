Shakespeare in the Garden! Much Ado About Nothing – The Suburban Times

Friday, August 23 & Saturday, August 24, 6pm

Lakewold Gardens and Theater Artists Olympia are pleased to present Much Ado About Nothing, an abridged version of one of the most revered classical comedies. This fast-paced, family-friendly production promises to be light, fun and a bit zany! A small troupe of actors portray the numerous roles, sometimes donning a wig or a hat to denote the difference between characters. With the backdrop of Wagner House, the fragrant gardens and sweeping lawns, and live piano accompaniment, Lakewold makes an ideal setting for the play and an enchanting summer outing!

Set in Messina, Italy at the estate of Leonato, Governor of Italy, the story revolves around two romantic pairings: Count Claudio and Hero (Leonato’s daughter) who find their budding courtship derailed by the villainous Don John; and eternal bachelor Benedick and confirmed spinster Beatrice who are duped into believing the other is madly in love with them. As with all of Shakespeare’s comedies, witty banter, mistaken identities, confusion and mischief eventually resolve and lead to a happy ending.

Just two performances are scheduled—Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24 from 6 to 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20 and available for purchase online or at the door (space allowing).

GET TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/much-ado-about-nothing-theater-in-the-garden-tickets-934971885077?aff=oddtdtcreator