Modern Twists for Two Older Plays With New Versions – Opening in September 2024 – The Suburban Times

Two new productions are on the horizon for the Pacific Northwest: one is reaching forward and one is reaching back. They both bring a new look to older classics. At Lakewood Playhouse, we see a woman play the part of Jesus and in Olympia we see the classic stiff upper lip production of Pride and Prejudice emerge as a comedy.

The Lakewood Playhouse cast assembled for the first time last Tuesday to collaborate on the creation of a unique and exciting new production of Godspell. As they began, we were overjoyed to be introduced to the cast, which includes both familiar and new faces.

The players all gathered in a circle and spoke about what was on their minds and about the power of humanity and Godhood in Jesus. Godspell’s music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by John-Michael Tebelak take on the challenge of making an exciting production.

The show is structured as a series of parables. The followers pull the production together to give the audience a challenge. The ragtag followers of Jesus are reaching out: a woman plays the part of Jesus and a woman plays Judas. Suggestions from the director involved the whole cast, bringing the followers together. The cast helps each other in offering different ways of bringing the audience together to hear the gospels. Asking people simply to “Join Us.”

In the mid-seventies Don was lucky enough to visit New York and experience the award-winning Broadway musical “Pippin”, written by Stephen Schwartz who also wrote Godspell. There was a similar action of bringing people together. . . an enticing moving of fingers and hands to capture the reframe of “Join Us” by Ben Vereen. There was magic to do in both Pippin and Godspell: – Magic To Do – Pippin – Ben Vereen:

Melvin Rouse Jr. plays Judas and John the Baptist. Mykahla George plays the part of Jesus. We have seen her perform before playing a wonderful daughter in “Taking Leave” at Dukesbay Theatre, Tacoma. Also joining Godspell is LaNita Hudson Walters. She has been in many local productions. She’s a talented actress with a very nice singing voice. We’ve seen her numerous times at Tacoma Musical Playhouse.

Godspell will be the first production of the 24-25 season for Lakewood. Dates are September 13th to 29th. Godspell is certain to entertain and inspire all who experience its message of acceptance, hope and love.

In Olympia, Harlequin Theater is also mounting a bold, surprising, boisterous and timely production of Pride and Prejudice. An all time favorite of everyone of any reading age, Pride and Prejudice explores a new era of the absurdities of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. Playwriter Kate Hamill imbues the thrills of finding her “perfect” mate despite her previously proud and prejudiced belief that HE is the one of pride (and prejudice) to not see the note-worthy-ness of her!

Pride and Prejudice is the second novel by English author Jane Austen, published in 1813. A novel of manners, it follows the character development of Elizabeth Bennet, the protagonist of the book, who learns about the repercussions of hasty judgments and comes to appreciate the difference between superficial goodness and actual goodness.

I don’t know how many times Peg and I have seen Pride and Prejudice or how many different versions we have seen. My favorite scene has Elizabeth Bennet reading a note hand delivered by Mr Darcy. As she reads the note of explanations of his actions you can see and hear her as she begins to see Darcy in a different light . . . but while she reads, we also see Mr Darcy walking away down a lovely green valley.

I don’t know how far Kate Hamill is pushing her version of PandP, but from the photos taken at rehearsals I am preparing for a lively couple of entertaining hours.

Pride and Prejudice runs from August 30 to September 22. Go online at harlequin Productions.org or call 360-786-0151.

We are looking at new versions of two well written classic productions. Peg and I have never been bored in either Lakewood nor Olympia, so we are prepared for something different . . . perhaps a little strange, but we can expect to be entertained for hours.