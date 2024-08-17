Local leader appointed to the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees – The Suburban Times

Ryan Wheaton

The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees welcomes Ryan Wheaton, a Pierce County resident, residing near Puyallup, to its governing board.

“As a parent, I understand the vital role libraries play in shaping our children’s educational journey, and as a lifelong learner, I know the continued resources libraries offer throughout our paths in life,” said Wheaton. “With my background in public sector leadership, finance and project delivery, I am eager to hit the ground running and make meaningful contributions as a member of the Board of Trustees.”

Wheaton is the chief planning officer for Pierce Transit. Prior to that role he was the city manager for the City of Shelton and has worked in other financial and management positions in the public and private sector.

Wheaton has considerable civic, committee and board experience. Currently, he serves on the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce Board and is a member of the Rotary Club of Tacoma and City Club of Tacoma.

“Ryan’s experience in finance and strategy will be a great addition to the board, as we continue to grapple with serving growing communities with limited resources,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “His budget experience, especially with government organizations, and success in leveraging partnerships will be assets to our already strong Board of Trustees.”

Through an open competitive, public application process, a citizen’s interview panel selected Wheaton. The Library System is not a department of Pierce County government; it is a junior taxing district. Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier appoints the trustees, and the Pierce County Council ratifies the appointments.

Other members of the Library Board of Trustees include Chair Pamela Duncan, Vice Chair Neesha Patel, Pat Jenkins and Abby Sloan. Trustees are volunteer positions.

The five-member board governs the Library’s policy and fiscal direction. Trustees’ responsibilities include: