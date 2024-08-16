Take a Place at the Table and Help Feed People in Need – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nourish Pierce County.

Nourish Pierce County has a place at their table, and they’re saving it just for you! Nourish, the largest network of food banks in Pierce County, is hosting their annual “A Place at Our Table” luncheon on Tuesday, September 10th, at the Hotel Murano downtown Tacoma. Doors open at 11:30am. While this fundraiser is free to attend for any community member who would like to know more about Nourish, everyone will be asked to support their work.

Right now, the need is high. Inflation has made it hard for people to afford the basics, especially groceries. So far this year, Nourish has seen 12% more people than it did last year at this time. Nourish is also facing a food shortage because higher prices mean that food banks are receiving less food. Their “Place at Our Table” luncheon is critical to helping Nourish keep food banks open and food on the shelves. Community support ensures that they can continue to provide food for people who need it.

Nourish CEO Sue Potter says, “In my 10 years at Nourish, I’ve never seen the shelves so empty. We have always relied on the community to help us, and we need that help now more than ever.”

If you want to put food on someone’s table, Nourish has a place for you. Register for the luncheon by August 27 to secure your seat. Call 253-383-3164 or visit their website at nourishpc.org/events/ to register or to learn more about this event.