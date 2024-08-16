 Restaurant 101 Workshop Highlights Insights From Local Restaurant Owners on August 28 – The Suburban Times

Restaurant 101 Workshop Highlights Insights From Local Restaurant Owners on August 28

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department is hosting a Restaurant 101 Workshop on August 28, from 4 – 6 PM, at Edison Square (5415 S. Tacoma Way). The event will feature local restaurant owners who will provide their insights into starting and growing a restaurant or food and beverage business.

This free event is designed to help participants navigate the complexities of the industry. Event highlights include:

  • An expert panel discussion
  • Tips on navigating regulations for planning, environmental, and health compliance
  • Financial planning to help understand budgeting for tenant improvements
  • Networking opportunities

Additionally, staff from the City’s Community and Economic Development, Environmental Services, and Planning and Development Services departments will join staff from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to answer questions.

Aspiring restaurant owners, current food and beverage business owners, and entrepreneurs interested in the food industry are encouraged to attend. The full workshop itinerary and event registration details are available on this page.

Community members with questions or requests for information in alternate formats can contact Business Financing Program Manager Dierdre Patterson at Dpatterson3@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5621.

