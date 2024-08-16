Puget Sound Energy breaks ground on new Operational Training Center – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy and development partner Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate development firm, are breaking ground on a new training facility, enhancing hands-on training for PSE field workers, first responders, engineers and project management staff.

When complete, electric and gas utility workers and emergency first responders will receive high quality training in one centralized location, under controlled environments with multiple conditions. The training facility includes classrooms, labs and outdoor training areas, featuring a simulated neighborhood to provide workers with real-life training experience, such as how to safely repair broken gas lines, approach downed power lines or replace power poles.

“This state-of-the-art training center demonstrates PSE’s commitment to a highly skilled workforce and culture of safety for PSE employees and our many partners,” said Ron Roberts, PSE’s senior vice president of Energy Resources.

Both professional and trade personnel will receive instruction on legacy and new systems to support the safe and reliable delivery of energy, with a focus on expanding skills to operate advanced technologies and infrastructure driven by grid modernization and the transition to cleaner energy.

“We are proud to have partnered with Puget Sound Energy on this significant project that will support the company’s growth for years to come,” Said Mike Nelson, Trammel Crow Company’s Seattle office market leader. “Our team looks forward to seeing this innovative training facility come to life and matriculate its first students in 2025.”